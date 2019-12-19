GREENSBORO, N.C. — A $2 billion Guilford County Schools proposal would include a massive overhaul of schools in the district.

It would include repairs, renovations and even some schools to be completely rebuilt. The proposal was made with future generations in mind. The district says a master facilities plan would fix all those everyday problems and then some. But it's not cheap.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent, Sharron Contreras said, “People often come to us and say why aren't you doing something about the heat or we don't have air conditioning.”



However, parents have questions and concerns so WFMY News 2 teamed up with Guilford County Schools for a roundtable discussion.



‘It’s a matter of saying enough is enough. We're looking at setting things right for the next generation.



Parent Nicole Huigens said she needs to understand the why behind the plan, before she can get behind it.



“Are you providing the Guilford County voters with an itemized breakdown of why this building is getting closed? Why this school is getting done?”



The answer is yes. Guilford County Schools has the full 72-page plan on their website full of maps, graphs and stats.



Another big question from the roundtable – where would the $2 billion come from? A sales tax increase is a possibility.

Angie Henry said, “A significant portion of the sales tax collected in Guilford County is paid for by residents outside of Guilford.”



The financial aspect will be further discussed at the next meeting on this plan which is Thursday morning.

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: Guilford County Schools approves $708M budget including pay raises, construction projects

RELATED: Guilford County Schools approves meal pay change for students

RELATED: A first-hand look at why Guilford County Schools is requesting $2 billion in upgrades

RELATED: Over 20 Guilford County district schools would be rebuilt under proposed $2B master plan

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE