GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — This school year was difficult for most in more ways than one, but today, Guilford County Schools shared some good news for students, parents, and teachers a like.

The last year and a half have been an adventure for students, parents, and faculty across our area.

The adjustment to virtual learning, the uncertainty of if and when students would return to the classroom, along with many other factors have caused students grades to suffer.

However today Guilford County Schools announced their plan to provide summer learning opportunities for all students.

According to GCS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras, families have been extremely welcoming of these summer learning opportunities, and their enrollment numbers show it.

"Last year we did not have summer school. But the year prior the enrollment was around 1200. Right now we're 8,016 students enrolled."

These summer sessions will be know as the 5th quarter. That means students will have the opportunity to get ahead in their studies or can use this opportunity to make up any failing grade they earned this past school year and replace it with a passing one if they complete the summer course.

According to Dr. Contreras there will be more than just your typical classes offered during this summer program. Guilfod County Schools will also be offering several different enrichment camps as well, which include but are not limited to robotics, coding, and an Academic All-Star camp.