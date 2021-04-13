Guilford County Schools announces revised graduation plans

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announced Tuesday night a revised schedule for the 2021 graduation ceremonies along with COVID-19 safety protocols.
Ceremonies for the 28 early/middle colleges and traditional high schools will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
The district said ceremonies for graduates attending Gateway, Haynes Inman and Greene Education Centers will be held on their campuses.
The district said masks will be required and ceremonies will follow state public health protocols. Guests must also were masks. Graduates will only be allotted five tickets. Guests must remain seated and be seated together. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to each ceremony and parking is free.
More than 5,700 graduates will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.
GRADUATION CEREMONY LIST
Wednesday, May 26
Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse
8:30 a.m. Early College at Guilford
11:30 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College
2:30 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG
5:30 p.m. The Middle College at Bennett
Thursday, May 27
Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse
8:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro
11:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown
2:30 p.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point
5:30 p.m. Kearns Academy
Friday, May 28
Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse
8:30 a.m. The Academy at Smith
11:30 a.m. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T
2:30 p.m. The Middle College at N.C. A&T
Wednesday, June 2
Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium
3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center
Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room
5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center
Site: Greene Education Center Campus
7 p.m. Greene Education Center
Friday, June 4
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
3 p.m. Weaver Academy
7 p.m. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
Saturday, June 5
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
8:30 a.m. Ragsdale High
12:30 p.m. Smith High
4:30 p.m. Northeast High
8 p.m. Southwest High
Sunday, June 6
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
Noon Dudley High
4 p.m. Southern High
8 p.m. Andrews High
Monday, June 7
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
8:30 a.m. Western High
12:30 p.m. Northern High
4:30 p.m. High Point Central High
8 p.m. Northwest High
Tuesday, June 8
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
8:30 a.m. Page High
12:30 p.m. Eastern High
4:30 p.m. Grimsley High
8 p.m. Southeast High