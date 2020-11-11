Guilford County Schools approves new phased-in reentry plan for students

Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve the revised reentry plan.

Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve reentry for Pre-K through second grades for Thursday, Nov. 12.

Students in grades 3 – 5, will return on Jan. 5. While students in sixth grade will return on Jan. 7. That includes 50% of students attending Monday/Tuesday and the other 50% on Thursday/Friday.

Grades 7 – 8, will return on Jan. 11, with 50% of students attending Monday/Tuesday and the other 50% on Thursday/Friday.

Grades 9 – 12, will return on Jan. 20, with 50% of students attending Monday/Tuesday and the other 50% on Thursday/Friday.

The following students will return on Nov. 16:

Students served in self-contained Exceptional Children classrooms (Grades 3 – 12)

Students served in public separate schools

Students served in self-contained specialized programs including Building Futures, Crossroads, and Mell-Burton

Students served in Regional Behavior Support Classrooms

Seniors enrolled in the semester-long Nursing Fundamentals with Practicum Course may also begin obtaining the 40 clinical practicum hours for eligibility to sit for the NCDHHS Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) exam in 2021 (Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday).