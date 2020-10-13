Watch Live | Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education to vote on latest reentry decision

The board will receive an update on the latest COVID-19 metrics which could influence their decision for elementary and middle students to return on Oct. 20.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools Board of Education is expected to vote on the latest reentry decision.

On Tuesday night, the board will receive an update on the latest COVID-19 metrics at the meeting which could influence their decision for elementary and middle students to return to the classroom full-time.

The Guilford County Association of Educators held a rally before the meeting. They believe it’s not yet, safe enough for students to return on October 20.

The GCAE members are advocating for an even lower positivity rate for return at 3% citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) most recent recommendation.