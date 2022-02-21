Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education votes to end mask mandate making it optional for students and staff

School leaders voted, Monday, during a special meeting, to lift the mask mandate.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education members voted, Monday, during a special meeting, to lift the mandatory mask mandate making it optional for students and teachers.

The board voted 8-1 in favor of the decision after Guilford County Commissioners recently voted to remove the county-wide mask mandate. The move followed after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper urged school districts and local governments to lift mask mandates.

As far as buses, masks will still be required on GCS buses and public transportation because it's a CDC requirement.