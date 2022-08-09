GCS says body scanners set to go in 19 high schools could also be used in sporting events

In Tuesday night's meeting, GCS board of education members will discuss safety and security updates on body scanners set to go in 19 high schools.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At the Guilford County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, the board will give a safety update on the 43 touchless body scanners they hope to install in all of their 19 high schools.

Guilford County Schools said the scanners will be monitored by staff. Students, staff, and guests will walk through the touchless scanners as they enter the building.

GCS said if anyone leaves school campus, they will have to come through the front entrance to enter the campus again back through the scanners.

“Schools with multiple entrances will funnel access to the campus through central locations, and screeners will be installed at each of those locations,” GCS spokeswoman Gabriel Brown told WFMY.

Our @amberlakeTV is at the @GCSchoolsNC board of education meeting where leaders are talking about security updates to body scanners they hope to place in high schools ahead of the school year. https://t.co/GLgp7y2bWy pic.twitter.com/a2jQSBjzOy — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) August 9, 2022

The body scanners are designed to detect items like the barrel of a weapon.

If the scanner goes off, a staff member will pull the individual aside and search only the area that set off the screener.

GCS said if a weapon is found, the school will follow its safety plan, which involves working with the school resource officer and other emergency services agencies.

The school system said as the school year progresses, they will consider using the scanners in other settings like sporting events.

The school district said it will cost them $800,000 a year for the scanners. For the first two years, they will use federal money to cover the cost, but after that, they will have to figure out how to afford them.

Guilford County Schools students on traditional schedules return to classrooms August 29.