GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools leaders broke ground on three schools on Tuesday.

Construction is underway at Foust Elementary, Visual and Performing Arts Academy, and Peck Elementary.

The district will use bond money approved by Greensboro voters back in 2020 to build the schools.

GCS broke ground on three other schools on Monday - Kiser Elementary, Brooks Global Studies, and Claxton Elementary.