GCS celebrate 'Teacher Appreciation Week' ahead of budget hearing next Tuesday

One of the elements of the budget hearing will be teacher pay raises.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed May 2nd to May 6th as "Teacher Appreciation Week" and May 3rd as "Teacher Appreciation Day" to, he said, celebrate North Carolina’s educators and highlight their impact on children and the state.

“North Carolina has the best teachers in the country, and I’m grateful for all they do to ensure our students are safe, healthy, and ready to go out into the world,” Governor Cooper said. “Their work is critical to helping us build a brighter future for our communities and workforce.”

In November, Governor Cooper signed a bipartisan budget that included a 5% pay raise for teachers over the course of two years.

The budget also included an increase in the minimum wage for non-certified faculty members and up to a $2,800 bonus for most teachers.

WFMY spoke with Guilford County Association of Educators President, Kenya Donaldson, last week about teacher pay.

She said educators, principals, teachers, assistant principals, and all others who work in the school system are worth the investment.

"What we don't want is people who really love or are good at what they do in education to leave the profession, essentially to survive," Donaldson said.

She said the flat supplement for all educators right now is $610 and some have bumped it to $650.

Out of all of the large school districts, GCS ranks 5th in supplemental salaries.

GCS takes 45% of the overall county budget.

Next Tuesday, GCS will meet and have a budget hearing which has teacher pay raises as an element in that.