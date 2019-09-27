GREENSBORO, N.C. — Figuring out what comes next after high school can be a daunting task, so Guilford County Schools wants to help students make those decisions.

GCS is hosting College Night on Tuesday October 1st, 2019.

Dozens of two and four year colleges an universities, trade schools and military programs will be present to answer questions.

Parents can also learn about financial aid options including a look at the FAFSA students are required to fill out.

Students in grades 10-12 who attend can also register to win a $500 scholarship.

GCS College Night is Tuesday Oct. 1, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

The free event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro.

Watch the video above for more details.

