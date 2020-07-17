Guilford County Schools delaying fall sports, marching band

The school system said it includes athletics and marching band.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools system announced it will delay the start of the fall sports season until Monday, August 3.

The school system said it includes athletics and marching band. School leaders said the move was decided after the recent NCHSAA decision to delay fall sports to at least September 1.

Guilford County Schools released the following:

In light of the recent NCHSAA decision to delay the start of the fall sports to at least September 1st and re-evaluating the need to restart, GCS is delaying the start of athletics and marching band until Monday, August 3rd.

The district remains committed to our students and understands many are eager to resume participation in our programs but are also sensitive to the concerns some may have about returning. GCS will continue to monitor trends in our state and region regarding the spread of COVID-19 and will only allow our activities to resume when it is safe to do so.

