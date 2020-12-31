Guilford County Schools delays in-person learning for middle schools by two weeks

The announcement came Thursday. The district said middle school students will now return on January 21 and 25.

Guilford County Schools announced Thursday it is delaying the start of in-person learning for middle school students by two weeks, according to school officials.

The first group made of sixth graders were originally scheduled to return next to school face-to-face next Thursday, will return on Thursday, January 21, instead.

The second group of middle school students made of grades 7 and 8. originally scheduled to return for in-person learning on Monday, January 11, will now return on Monday, January 25.

Middle schoolers will continue with online learning until then.

“While middle schools are ready to open, the delay gives district administrators additional time to review COVID-19 data, science and health protocols pertinent to this age group of students,” GCS said in a news release.

High schools are scheduled to reopen for in-person learning on Thursday, January 21.

“The board is keeping constant communication with North Carolina’s health experts, local health scholars, Cone Health leaders and other state medical experts to cautiously implement the next step in the district’s plan to bring elementary students back to class,” Guilford County Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes-Greene said in a statement to WFMY News 2.

Hayes said there is an increased risk associated with the middle school age group as their school day includes moving around more than elementary students and changing classes.

Elementary school students will return for in-person learning as planned on Tuesday with Monday being a Teacher Workday.

Hayes said the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, the record number of hospitalizations and the increased risk associated with holiday gatherings were considered during the decision-making process.