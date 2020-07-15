Guilford County Schools to launch two tuition-free virtual schools

Guilford County Schools (GCS) will be launching two, tuition-free virtual schools for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will be launching two, tuition-free virtual schools for the 2020-2021 academic school year to help families cope with the impact of the coronavirus on the new school year.

The two virtual schools will launch in conjunction with the beginning of the 2020-2021 school, which begins August 17, according to a new state law. Students may start applying now to the virtual schools; there are no prerequisite requirements for enrollment. The application deadline is August 1.

“We’re pleased that the state has approved our request to open two new virtual schools this fall,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “It’s important we provide parents with more options, not just during the pandemic, but throughout students’ K-12 experience.”

The two virtual schools will provide another option for the coming school year for families who have concerns about in-person, in-classroom instruction for their children during the pandemic. This follows Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement Tuesday that schools would follow 'Plan B' reopening guidelines with school districts given the option to also follow 'Plan C.'

Both Guilford eLearning Virtual Academies will have a principal, counselors, staff and teachers skilled in online learning.

Guilford eLearning Virtual Academy will be housed at Hunter Elementary School’s location and will serve grades K-5. Guilford eLearning University Prep will serve grades 6-8 and will be housed at Jackson Middle School’s location. Students in grades 9-12 can enroll in the eLearning University Prep Academy program while remaining assigned to their home school.

“The key change will be in the instructional strategies and learning environment that students experience,” said Eboni Camille Chillis, interim chief innovation officer. Students will have assigned teachers and will experience live and group instruction online. Students will also have in-person check-ins with their teachers and other school personnel.