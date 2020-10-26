Guilford County Schools announces 2021 graduation schedule

The graduations will happen over the course of 12 days at multiple locations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announced their second round of graduations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The graduations from 31 schools will happen over the course of 12 days at various locations.

Here is a list of the graduations according to the days they will happen.

Wednesday, May 26

Site: Guilford College Dana Auditorium

9 a.m. Early College at Guilford

Site: Greensboro College Odell Auditorium

9 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College

Site: UNCG Auditorium

11 a.m. The Middle College at UNCG

Site: Bennett Pfeiffer Chapel

11 a.m. The Middle College at Bennett

Thursday, May 27

Site: GTCC Koury Auditorium

11 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro

1 p.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown

3 p.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point

5 p.m. Kearns Academy at High Point Central

Site: NC A&T Harrison Auditorium

1 p.m. The Academy at Smith

3 p.m. STEM Early College at NC A&T

5 p.m. The Middle College at NC A&T

Wednesday, June 2

Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium

3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center

Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room

5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center

Site: Greene Education Center Campus

7 p.m. Greene Education Center

Thursday, June 3

Site: NC A&T Harrison Auditorium

5 p.m. Weaver Academy

Site: GTCC Koury Auditorium

5 p.m. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Friday, June 4

Site: Special Events Center

4 p.m. Ragsdale High

7:30 p.m. Smith High

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

5 p.m. Eastern High

8:30 p.m. Southwest High

Saturday, June 5

Site: Special Events Center

8:30 a.m. Western High

Noon Northern High

3:30 p.m. Andrews High

7 p.m. Southern High

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

9:30 a.m. Northwest High

1 p.m. High Point Central High

4:30 p.m. Page High

8 p.m. Dudley High

Sunday, June 6

Site: Special Events Center

2 p.m. Northeast High

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

1 p.m. Southeast High