Guilford County Schools announces 2021 graduation schedule

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announced their second round of graduations during the coronavirus pandemic.
The graduations from 31 schools will happen over the course of 12 days at various locations.
Here is a list of the graduations according to the days they will happen.
Wednesday, May 26
Site: Guilford College Dana Auditorium
9 a.m. Early College at Guilford
Site: Greensboro College Odell Auditorium
9 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College
Site: UNCG Auditorium
11 a.m. The Middle College at UNCG
Site: Bennett Pfeiffer Chapel
11 a.m. The Middle College at Bennett
Thursday, May 27
Site: GTCC Koury Auditorium
11 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro
1 p.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown
3 p.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point
5 p.m. Kearns Academy at High Point Central
Site: NC A&T Harrison Auditorium
1 p.m. The Academy at Smith
3 p.m. STEM Early College at NC A&T
5 p.m. The Middle College at NC A&T
Wednesday, June 2
Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium
3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center
Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room
5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center
Site: Greene Education Center Campus
7 p.m. Greene Education Center
Thursday, June 3
Site: NC A&T Harrison Auditorium
5 p.m. Weaver Academy
Site: GTCC Koury Auditorium
5 p.m. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
Friday, June 4
Site: Special Events Center
4 p.m. Ragsdale High
7:30 p.m. Smith High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
5 p.m. Eastern High
8:30 p.m. Southwest High
Saturday, June 5
Site: Special Events Center
8:30 a.m. Western High
Noon Northern High
3:30 p.m. Andrews High
7 p.m. Southern High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
9:30 a.m. Northwest High
1 p.m. High Point Central High
4:30 p.m. Page High
8 p.m. Dudley High
Sunday, June 6
Site: Special Events Center
2 p.m. Northeast High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
1 p.m. Southeast High
4:30 p.m. Grimsley High