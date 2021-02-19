Guilford County Schools offering highest substitute pay in the state to attract eligible candidates

“There are thousands of hard-working individuals looking for work and we want them to consider GCS,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is on the hunt for substitute teachers! So much so that they raised the daily pay rate to the highest amount in the state to attract eligible candidates.

According to a release from Guilford County Schools, the substitute rate for certified teachers in GCS is now $140 per day. Substitutes who are non-certified will earn $115 per day. This basically equates to $17.50 and $14.37 per hour respectively.

“GCS endeavors to reduce disruptions to the learning process by ensuring all students have high-quality educators at all times. Additionally, we realize the toll this pandemic has taken on workers across the state of North Carolina,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “There are thousands of hard-working individuals looking for work and we want them to consider GCS.”

The North Carolina Division of Employment Security recently reported that nearly 30% of its workers have filed a state or federal unemployment claim. The North Carolina Department of Commerce states that as of December 2020 there were still more than 300,000 unemployed people in North Carolina.

REQUIREMENTS

In order to work as a substitute in GCS, candidates need a bachelor’s degree with at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA or 48 semester hours of college coursework with at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA.

A degree in education and state licensure are not required for substitute teachers in North Carolina.

HOW TO APPLY