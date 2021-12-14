GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday night to continue the mask mandate.
The current policy requires students and staff members to wear a face-covering while inside a school building or in any other school-related setting.
Board members enacted the policy in July. The school district is required to revisit the mask policy monthly to decide whether it should be modified or lifted, according to the law that was passed in August.
The Board of Education will meet again on Jan. 11.