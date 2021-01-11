Guilford County Schools learning hubs relaunched

After seeing success with learning hubs during remote learning, GCS launches hubs in 15 comprehensive high schools

Guilford County Schools has revamped their learning hubs at all 15 high schools throughout the district.

The learning hubs will mainly take place after school from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. with options for weekends and transportation to be provided.

According to school officials, students were selected for this opportunity based on risk factors for not graduating including multiple course failures, not passing End of Course tests, English learners, and students with disabilities. Students who reach 80% of their individual attendance goal will be eligible for a $200 stipend.

“Following two disrupted school years, these learning hubs are an opportunity for students who have fallen behind to accelerate their learning in an individualized setting outside of traditional school hours with certified teachers," Superintendent Dr. Sharon L. Contreras said.