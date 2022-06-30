First woman Athletic Director in GCS history

Leigh Jones was named the new Athletics Director for Guilford County Schools.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools (GCS) appointed Leigh Jones as the new Athletic Director, making her the first woman in GCS history to serve in this position.

Jones will be responsible for planning, organizing, scheduling the athletic programs, and making sure all student athletes meet eligibility requirements.

With her background in athletics and education, Jones was the assistant women's basketball coach at her alma mater, Appalachian State University, and has been an award-winning principal at schools across the Piedmont-Triad.

"She is a treasured member of our team, understands the needs of our athletic program and students, and we look forward to her continued success in this new role," GCS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said.

She will be replacing Leigh Hebbard who started his tenure with the district at Andrews High School in 1987.