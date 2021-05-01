Guilford County Schools offering students age 16+ free rides to Pfizer COVID vaccination site

The student's parent or legal guardian must sign a field trip and vaccine permission forms for them to get the free transportation and vaccine.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Starting the week of May 3, Guilford County Schools will provide free transportation to students age 16 and up to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Greensboro's Four Seasons Town Centre mass vaccination site.

The announcement was sent to parents and families by GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras, PhD, on Friday, April 30.

"To help make your lives just a little bit easier during this hectic time, we are pleased to offer a special COVID-19 vaccination opportunity for eligible GCS high school students. Participation is voluntary," Contreras wrote.

The student's parent or legal guardian must sign a field trip and vaccine permission forms for them to get the free transportation and vaccine.

The superintendent emphasized that the vaccine is voluntary, but that "vaccinating our older students holds great promise for helping control transmission in our schools and our community."

For the second Pfizer vaccination about 21 days later, GCS says the follow-up appointment will be scheduled by the school to make sure transportation is available.