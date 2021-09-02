x
GCS proposed reentry plan for middle and high school, board of education will vote tonight

The proposed plan on the agenda has middle and high school students on a reentry track using A/B cohort days. Sixth graders could return next Tuesday.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Board of Education will meet Tuesday night at 6 p.m. There will be a vote on reentry for both middle and high school students. 

The agenda outlines the proposed reentry strategy, following Governor Roy Cooper's recommendation last week. 

The recommended secondary school re-entry plan prioritizes phasing in students in grades 6-12 for in-person instruction following the Cohort A (Monday/Tuesday) Cohort B (Thursday/Friday) model.  

Secondary reentry would begin with sixth grade on Tuesday, February 16, phasing in additional grades each week until all middle and high school grades resume for in-person instruction.  

The specific dates are outlined in the chart provided in the meeting agenda:

The Guilford County Association of Educators {GCAE} plans to hold a news conference outside of GCS headquarters at 5:30 Tuesday night. 

Teachers and parents will be calling on reopening safely and vaccinating educators according to a press release distributed by the North Carolina Association of Educators {NCAE}. 

The release states '26 other states already vaccinated educators, why not NC?'