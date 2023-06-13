Guilford County Schools expanding free meals program for 2023-2024

27 more schools will allow all students to eat for free, bringing the total number to 92 schools.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is expanding its free meals program next school year as an additional way to address food insecurities in the Triad.

It's part of the Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, which provides an alternative to household eligibility applications for free and reduced-price meals in high-poverty local educational agencies (LEAs) and schools.

27 more schools will allow all students to eat for free, bringing the total number to 92 schools.

Eleven elementary schools, eight middle schools, and eight high schools will be added. They are:

Claxton Elementary

Florence Elementary

Gibsonville Elementary

Lindley Elementary

Millis Road Elementary

Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary

Pilot Elementary

Pleasant Garden Elementary

Sedalia Elementary

Shadybrook Elementary

Southern Elementary

Academy at Lincoln

Eastern Middle

Jamestown Middle

Kiser Middle

Mendenhall Middle

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Southeast Middle

Southwest Middle

Academy at Smith

Eastern High

Kearns Academy

Middle College at GTCC-High Point

Page High

Ragsdale High

Southern High

Western High

These new schools met the threshold based on need.

If your student's school is not included, you can still apply for free or reduced lunch.

