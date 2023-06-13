Guilford County Schools expanding free meals program for 2023-2024

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is expanding its free meals program next school year as an additional way to address food insecurities in the Triad.
It's part of the Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, which provides an alternative to household eligibility applications for free and reduced-price meals in high-poverty local educational agencies (LEAs) and schools.
27 more schools will allow all students to eat for free, bringing the total number to 92 schools.
Eleven elementary schools, eight middle schools, and eight high schools will be added. They are:
- Claxton Elementary
- Florence Elementary
- Gibsonville Elementary
- Lindley Elementary
- Millis Road Elementary
- Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary
- Pilot Elementary
- Pleasant Garden Elementary
- Sedalia Elementary
- Shadybrook Elementary
- Southern Elementary
- Academy at Lincoln
- Eastern Middle
- Jamestown Middle
- Kiser Middle
- Mendenhall Middle
- Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
- Southeast Middle
- Southwest Middle
- Academy at Smith
- Eastern High
- Kearns Academy
- Middle College at GTCC-High Point
- Page High
- Ragsdale High
- Southern High
- Western High
These new schools met the threshold based on need.
If your student's school is not included, you can still apply for free or reduced lunch.
