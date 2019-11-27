GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is giving WFMY News 2 a firsthand look at all the work needed in the school system.

The district unveiled a massive plan to completely overhaul the school system. A consulting firm called Cooperative Strategies drafted a plan that initially called for $2,045,675,000.

A spokesperson provided the photos you see. They're from three of the schools slated for complete rebuilding under the current master plan.

The district would include rebuilding 22 schools, fully renovating 19 schools, and constructing seven new schools.

The bulk of the money - around $800 million - would focus on rebuilding the worst schools in the district, according to GCS. This means knocking them down and starting over. About $400 million would be put toward 19 other schools for full renovations.

List of schools recommended to be rebuilt:

Allen Jay Elementary Bessemer Elementary Brooks Global Claxton Elementary Foust Elementary Frazier Elementary Irving Park Elementary Jackson 6-12 Prep Academy Joyner Elementary Kirkman Park Elementary Kiser Middle School Millis Road Elementary Montlieu Elementary Morehead Elementary Northwood Elementary Page High School Peck K-8 Southern High School Sternberger Elementary Vandalia Elementary Washington K-8 Weaver Academy (McIver Site)

List of schools recommended to be fully renovated:

1. Newcomers School (Academy at Smith site)

2. Allen MS

3. Alternative Programs (Weaver site)

4. Andrew HS

5. Erwin Montessori (Archer site)

6. General Greene ES

7. Grimsley HS

8. High Point Central HS

9. Jones k-8

10. Lincoln Academy

11. Early College HS Leadership Academy 6-12 (Swann site)

12. Northeast HS

13. Parkview Village ES

14. Penn-Griffin 6-12 VPA

15. Sedgefield ES

16. Shadybrook ES

17. Smith HS

18. Welborn/Kearns 6-12

19. Western HS

List of Recommended Building Closings: 13 school buildings and 11 administration buildings, a result of program moves, school and administration consolidation

Brown Summit MS Cone ES Doris Henderson Newcomers Schools Erwin Montessori Hampton ES Madison ES Murphey ES Oak Hill ES Peeler ES SCALE-Greensboro/Twilight Southern ES Sumner ES Wiley ES Merritt Drive Annex (admin) Prescott Street Tech Department (admin) Lees Chapel (admin) Franklin Boulevard (admin) Franklin Boulevard/Moen Transportation (admin) Eugene Street (admin) Laughlin Professional Center (admin) Psychological Services (admin) Market Street (admin) Grimes Ave Warehouse (admin) Naco Road Maintenance (admin)

