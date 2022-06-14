GCS superintendent search, public input needed

The community's feedback is important in this process.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras announced in January that she will be leaving Guilford County Schools to take on a new role in August.

The Guilford County Schools Board of Education and Summit Search Solutions are searching for the next superintendent. They are asking the public to complete a survey including the desired qualifications and characteristics the next candidate should have.

The survey can be found here and on the Superintendent Search Webpage. Responses are anonymous and must be submitted by July 8.

This survey is an important part of the process.

GCS Students, families, staff and community members are asked to complete the survey and provide feedback.