Guilford County Schools staff call for better pay ahead of budget vote

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Board of Education will vote on next year's budget Tuesday night.
It's a vote which impacts educators and school staff across the county.
The Guilford County Association of Educators is calling for better pay. They're rallying Tuesday to demand no less than $15 an hour for minimum wage, as well as a 5% salary increase for all educators.
The rally will be outside the board of education building on North Eugene Street. It's from 4:30-6:30 p.m. ahead of the budget proposal vote. WFMY News 2 will cover the rally and the board's vote tonight and will bring you the latest on-air and online.