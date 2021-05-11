Guilford County Schools staff call for better pay ahead of budget vote

The Guilford County Association of Educators wants $15/hour minimum wage for all staff and 5% salary bumps for teachers.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Board of Education will vote on next year's budget Tuesday night.

It's a vote which impacts educators and school staff across the county.

The Guilford County Association of Educators is calling for better pay. They're rallying Tuesday to demand no less than $15 an hour for minimum wage, as well as a 5% salary increase for all educators.