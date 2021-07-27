Guilford County Schools makes mask recommendations ahead of Tuesday meeting

GCS will push for universal masking in schools and make other recommendations at Tuesday's school board meeting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras and county health leaders will present their health and safety recommendations for the upcoming school year at Tuesday's school board meeting.

According to a memo sent to school board members, Contreras and Nancy Giurrato, Executive Director of Health Services, are recommending GCS require everyone wear masks. GCS would revisit the policy every 10 weeks.

Contreras will also recommend students and staff who are not fully vaccinated participate in mandatory COVID-19 testing if they play sports or do any other high-risk extracurricular activities. This policy is consistent with guidance from the CDC and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, according to the memo.

The county will also recommend that GCS get the vaccination statuses of all employees, student-athletes, coaches and students participating in high-risk, after-school activities. According to GCS's lawyers, the district to ask the students because they are participating in voluntary activities. GCS can ask employees for their vaccination status because they are an employer.

GCS said that 48% of people eligible for the vaccine in Guilford County have both shots. 29% of eligible students are fully vaccinated.

The positivity rate in Guilford County increased from 1.8% to 4.7% since the beginning of July.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said schools should collect vaccination data from their employees and students. This will allow them to develop plans that fit the needs of their community. They also said schools should require everyone to wear masks because most K-8 students are not eligible for the vaccine, and the vaccination rate from eligible students is low.