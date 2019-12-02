GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon L. Contreras was in Washington, D.C. Tuesday to testify in front of Congress about teacher pay and underfunded schools.

Contreras spoke about her congressional testimony at GCS' central office Wednesday at noon.

On Tuesday, Contreras was the lone superintendent who spoke in front of the House Committee on Education and Labor.

The hearing was titled "Underpaid Teachers and Crumbling Schools: How Underfunding Public Education Shortchanges America's Students."

Contreras talked about school facilities and how infrastructure impacts the educational experience for students and teachers.

"Our crumbling school infrastructure requires national leadership and federal funding to assist it in the effort to update our schools for our students," Contreras said. "Transforming learning and life outcomes for children and young people is not a partisan issue. It is the issue our nation must address if we want future generations to prosper."

The invitation comes after an independent audit of Guilford County Schools facilities, which recommends $1.5 billion for school renovation, replacement and new construction.

