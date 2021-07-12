Guilford County Schools surprised a teacher at Northern Guilford with the Piedmont-Triad Region Teacher of the Year award.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every day you send your child off to school there's a teacher working extra hard so that your child gets the education they deserve.

Today Guilford County Schools surprised one of their teachers with a major honor.

Today we introduce you to the Piedmont Triad Region Teach of the Year.

For 15 years Leah Carper has poured her energy into her students, sacrificing time with her family for the greater good of our community.

Today, she was recognized as the best teacher in the Piedmont Triad.

"I was so surprised because my family was here and my colleagues were here, and a ton of my students were here, the super was here and the state teacher of the year was here, and I was just like what is happening?"

Well, Mrs. Carper, you are the 2022 Piedmont Triad Teacher of the Year.

"It feels incredible, it's a bit overwhelming, it feels validating like all the hard work I've done has paid off, and it's very humbling at the same time."

There's no better way to celebrate an achievement such as this than with your family and those you care most about.