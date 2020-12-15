LIST: Schools switching to remote learning due to icy weather Wednesday

Guilford County and Rockingham County school systems say all students will learn from home on Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some Triad school districts are switching to remote learning for Wednesday due to anticipated inclement weather. Here's a list of schools adjusting their learning plans. Keep checking back as more school systems make their plans known.

GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS

All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely on Wednesday due to expected inclement weather, GCS officials announced. Teachers may also work remotely from home. Central Offices will operate on a normal schedule.

School nutrition will send two meals home with students on Tuesday. Families of students currently learning remotely may pick up two meals today for each child. Devices will be sent home with K-2 students who are learning in-person.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS

Rockingham County Schools students will learn remotely on Wednesday. Childcare will be closed.

RCS officials say all staff who have the ability to work from home may do so with the approval of their supervisor.