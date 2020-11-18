Guilford County Schools to move to remote learning for one week to prevent COVID-19 spread

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will move to remote learning for one week following the Thanksgiving holiday.
The school system said all of its students will return to remote learning between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.
School leaders said Wednesday, Nov. 25 will be a vacation day for students. However, teachers and other employees will work from home if possible.
The school system said Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27, are districts holidays for all staff and students.
The school system said on Monday, Dec. 7, it will return to its current schedule, in which students in pre-kindergarten through second grade and students with special needs or circumstances will return for in-person instruction. The remaining students will return in January 2021.
School Nutrition Services will modify its grab-and-go meal plan during the holidays. Extra meals will be provided on Tuesday, Nov. 24, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at all schools and mobile meal locations.
Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, meals will be distributed between 11 a.m. and noon at the mobile sites and the following school locations:
Greensboro
- Archer Elementary
- Brightwood Elementary
- Dudley High
- Eastern High
- Florence Elementary
- Irving Park Elementary
- Gillespie Park Elementary
- Gateway Education Center
- Grimsley High
- Hairston Middle
- Haynes-Inman Education Center
- Jackson Middle
- Jamestown Elementary
- McLeansville Elementary
- Morehead Elementary
- Nathanael Greene Elementary
- Northern High
- Northeast High
- Northwest High
- Page High
- Ragsdale High
- Rankin Elementary
- Reedy Fork Elementary
- Simkins Elementary
- Smith High
- Southeast High
- Southern High
- Swann Middle
- Vandalia Elementary
- Washington Elementary
- Western High
- Wiley Elementary
High Point
- Allen Jay Prep
- Andrews High
- Fairview Elementary
- Johnson Street Global Studies
- High Point Central High
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Montlieu Elementary
- Shadybrook Elementary
- Southwest High
- Triangle Lake Elementary