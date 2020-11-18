Guilford County Schools to move to remote learning for one week to prevent COVID-19 spread

Guilford County Schools said all of its students will return to remote learning between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will move to remote learning for one week following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The school system said all of its students will return to remote learning between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.

School leaders said Wednesday, Nov. 25 will be a vacation day for students. However, teachers and other employees will work from home if possible.

The school system said Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27, are districts holidays for all staff and students.

The school system said on Monday, Dec. 7, it will return to its current schedule, in which students in pre-kindergarten through second grade and students with special needs or circumstances will return for in-person instruction. The remaining students will return in January 2021.

School Nutrition Services will modify its grab-and-go meal plan during the holidays. Extra meals will be provided on Tuesday, Nov. 24, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at all schools and mobile meal locations.

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, meals will be distributed between 11 a.m. and noon at the mobile sites and the following school locations:

Greensboro

Archer Elementary

Brightwood Elementary

Dudley High

Eastern High

Florence Elementary

Irving Park Elementary

Gillespie Park Elementary

Gateway Education Center

Grimsley High

Hairston Middle

Haynes-Inman Education Center

Jackson Middle

Jamestown Elementary

McLeansville Elementary

Morehead Elementary

Nathanael Greene Elementary

Northern High

Northeast High

Northwest High

Page High

Ragsdale High

Rankin Elementary

Reedy Fork Elementary

Simkins Elementary

Smith High

Southeast High

Southern High

Swann Middle

Vandalia Elementary

Washington Elementary

Western High

Wiley Elementary

High Point