Guilford County Schools will operate on a remote learning day Friday as teachers, staff get vaccinated

The district said the remote learning day will be asynchronous which means students will have to complete assignments but there will be no live teaching.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will operate on a remote learning day Friday as thousands of employees receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district said the remote learning day will be asynchronous which means students will have to complete assignments but there will be no live teaching. Students are also expected to log in so they can be counted for attendance.

About 3,000 Guilford County Schools employees will be vaccinated beginning Thursday evening through Saturday. The process will then again be repeated the following week from Thursday, March 4 – Saturday, March 6. The district has not decided at this time if another remote learning day will be necessary.

The following workers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations and in this order according to the district.

Scheduling priority has been given to employees who work with our exceptional children, many of whom cannot mask properly. After those employees, workers aged 51 to 64 years old were given priority to schedule their appointments. Then, staff members aged 36 to 50 years old will have a chance to schedule a vaccination appointment. Lastly, employees aged 18 to 35 years old will be able to sign up for an appointment.