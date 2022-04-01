Guilford County Schools votes to continue mask requirement

The current policy requires students and staff to wear a face-covering while inside a school building or in other school-related settings.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video features a previous story about Guilford County Schools urging vaccinations to continue in-person learning.

Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday night to continue the mask mandate.

