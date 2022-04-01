x
Education

Guilford County Schools votes to continue mask requirement

The current policy requires students and staff to wear a face-covering while inside a school building or in other school-related settings.

Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday night to continue the mask mandate.

School board members enacted the policy in July. The school district is required to revisit the policy monthly to decide whether it should be modified or lifted.

   

