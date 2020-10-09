Guilford County Schools will open 63 internet hubs to students this Saturday and the next

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools wants to help students get engaged with 63 internet hubs. The district will open school buildings for students to have limited internet access Saturday, September 12 and 19.
The internet hubs are in addition to the 13 Learning Centers already available to students during the week. With so many families struggling without internet, Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras says she hopes this helps to eliminate that barrier.
“We understand that not all of our families have access to broadband connectivity, and not all parents are able to drive their children to the learning centers during the week due to work conflicts," Contreras said. “We hope these hubs will help eliminate some of those barriers during the remote learning period.”
The internet hubs will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis, with up to 30 visitors allowed inside at a time. That includes students and parents. NOTE: Students will need to bring their own devices.
Each school will be staffed by GCS employees who will assist families, but will not be teaching any classes. The hubs are designed specifically to provide high-speed internet access to students so they may complete their work.
Parents must accompany any K-5 student visiting the internet hubs, middle and high school students do not need to be accompanied by a parent, but will be required to show a student ID or schedule.
GCS hopes these hubs will prevent any learning loss for students without reliable broadband access during this time of remote learning. After the first two weeks, the district will assess participation rates to determine if the internet hubs will continue.
The following schools will host the Saturday Internet Hubs:
Elementary:
Alamance/Erwin Elementary
Alderman Elementary
Bessemer Elementary
Bluford Elementary
Claxton Elementary
Colfax Elementary
Cone Elementary
Fairview Elementary
Falkener Elementary
Florence Elementary
Foust Elementary
General Greene Elementary
Gibsonville Elementary
Gillespie Park Elementary
Guilford Elementary
Jamestown Elementary
Jefferson Elementary
Johnson Street Global Studies
Jones Elementary
McNair Elementary
Millis Road Elementary
Monticello Brown-Summit Elementary
Montlieu Elementary
Morehead Elementary
Lindley Elementary
Oak Hill Elementary
Oak Ridge Elementary
Oak View Elementary
Pearce Elementary
Pilot Elementary
Simkins Elementary
Shadybrook Elementary
Southwest Elementary
Stokesdale Elementary
Middle
Academy at Lincoln
Allen Middle
Allen Jay Middle
Eastern Middle
Hairston Middle
Jamestown Middle
Kernodle Middle
Kiser Middle
Northeast Middle
Southeast Middle
Southern Middle
Swann Middle
High
Academy at Smith
Andrews High
Dudley High
Eastern High
High Point Central High
Kearns Academy
Northern High
Northwest High
Page High
Smith High
Southeast High
Southern High
Southwest High
Western High
Specialty
CJ Greene
Gateway
Haynes-Inman
SCALE Greensboro