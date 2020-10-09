Guilford County Schools will open 63 internet hubs to students this Saturday and the next

Because so many families do not have access to internet, the district want to help students get remote learning work done by opening internet hubs.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools wants to help students get engaged with 63 internet hubs. The district will open school buildings for students to have limited internet access Saturday, September 12 and 19.

The internet hubs are in addition to the 13 Learning Centers already available to students during the week. With so many families struggling without internet, Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras says she hopes this helps to eliminate that barrier.

“We understand that not all of our families have access to broadband connectivity, and not all parents are able to drive their children to the learning centers during the week due to work conflicts," Contreras said. “We hope these hubs will help eliminate some of those barriers during the remote learning period.”

The internet hubs will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis, with up to 30 visitors allowed inside at a time. That includes students and parents. NOTE: Students will need to bring their own devices.

Each school will be staffed by GCS employees who will assist families, but will not be teaching any classes. The hubs are designed specifically to provide high-speed internet access to students so they may complete their work.

Parents must accompany any K-5 student visiting the internet hubs, middle and high school students do not need to be accompanied by a parent, but will be required to show a student ID or schedule.

GCS hopes these hubs will prevent any learning loss for students without reliable broadband access during this time of remote learning. After the first two weeks, the district will assess participation rates to determine if the internet hubs will continue.

The following schools will host the Saturday Internet Hubs:

Elementary:

Alamance/Erwin Elementary

Alderman Elementary

Bessemer Elementary

Bluford Elementary

Claxton Elementary

Colfax Elementary

Cone Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Falkener Elementary

Florence Elementary

Foust Elementary

General Greene Elementary

Gibsonville Elementary

Gillespie Park Elementary

Guilford Elementary

Jamestown Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Johnson Street Global Studies

Jones Elementary

McNair Elementary

Millis Road Elementary

Monticello Brown-Summit Elementary

Montlieu Elementary

Morehead Elementary

Lindley Elementary

Oak Hill Elementary

Oak Ridge Elementary

Oak View Elementary

Pearce Elementary

Pilot Elementary

Simkins Elementary

Shadybrook Elementary

Southwest Elementary

Stokesdale Elementary

Middle

Academy at Lincoln

Allen Middle

Allen Jay Middle

Eastern Middle

Hairston Middle

Jamestown Middle

Kernodle Middle

Kiser Middle

Northeast Middle

Southeast Middle

Southern Middle

Swann Middle

High

Academy at Smith

Andrews High

Dudley High

Eastern High

High Point Central High

Kearns Academy

Northern High

Northwest High

Page High

Smith High

Southeast High

Southern High

Southwest High

Western High

Specialty

CJ Greene

Gateway

Haynes-Inman