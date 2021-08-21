Guilford County Superintendent Sharon Contreras' contract extended through 2025

Contreras, who was rumored in 2020 to be in the running for President Biden's Secretary of Education, became superintendent of Guilford County Schools in August 2016

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Guilford County Superintendent Sharon Contreras' contract has been extended through June 30, 2025, the Guilford County Board of Education voted at its retreat Thursday.

Board vice chairperson Winston McGregor released a statement following the decision.

“You and your leadership team have kept GCS running at a very high capacity, throughout these difficult days and months, and you have led boldly, using data and every resource you could reasonably muster to make sure the children of Guilford County were cared for, fed, educated, protected and nurtured. We are so grateful," McGregor said.