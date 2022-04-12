Broadway actor holds workshop with Mendenhall Middle drama students

An actor currently in Hamilton on Broadway held a virtual workshop with drama students at Mendenhall Middle School in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hamilton has taken over the Triad! The show is at the Tanger Center in Greensboro through April 24.

The show has created a buzz in drama classes including at Mendenhall Middle in Greensboro. On Tuesday, those students got to do a virtual workshop with an actor who is currently in Hamilton on Broadway in New York City!

"To me it means a lot because I've never spoken to a person who's working on Broadway right now," Lenny Sue French, drama coach, said.

French was not going to throw away her shot for students to have a virtual workshop with Ryan Vasquez.

How cool is this?! Drama students at Mendenhall Middle @GCSchoolsNC got to do a Zoom class with an actor currently on Broadway! @WFMY pic.twitter.com/9paG15iF1t — Stacey Spivey (@staceyspivey) April 12, 2022

Vasquez is the only actor to play all the main roles of Hamilton on Broadway. He's also made appearances on TV and in movies.

He did exercises with the students and even sang for them.

"As a sixth grader, you had this person who's worldwide famous and they're commenting on your abilities and your whatever. That's what I'm hoping that sort of boost of confidence and the notion that yes, you're a small part of the world, but you are a small part of the world," French said.

All 47 students are cast and crew members of the school's upcoming production of Annie Jr.

"I think after COVID, a lot of things aren't happening. We don't have very many extracurriculars going on except for sports right now so when I held auditions for Annie Jr. we had like 100 kids try out for 45 slots," French said.

Many of the students have seen plenty of Broadway shows, while others have seen none. That's why French believes their world will never be the same after this experience.

"They were looking for some way to express themselves and the arts is just a wonderful way yo be able to do that," French said.