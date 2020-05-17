GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday former president Barack Obama, celebrities like Kevin Heart and Omari Hardwick celebrated graduates at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

They're just some of the many black leaders who banned together to celebrate HBCU grads virtually during the coronavirus, including some Greensboro HBCU alumni.

The 'Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition' event was live streamed Saturday on Chase Banks social media.

"There hasn't been anything like this before and there hasn't been such a world pandemic like we're dealing with right now, but its definitely important to show the love amongst HBCU's,” said Devin Henry, senior and class president at North Carolina A&T University.

Congrats to the class of #2020. You made a great choice. You chose to follow the path of many leaders before you. We are proud of you #NCAT20!

Henry said the commencement meant a lot to him.



“We all need to work together and come together to deal with the world pandemic and also honor the celebration and achievements we all have," Henry said.



Henry said not having a traditional graduation was disappointing, but said the virtual commencement was very motivating.

He had this message for his HBCU family.



“I just want to say continue to work hard at everything that you do, continue to put your best foot forward in everything you do," Henry said.



While graduation isn't happening in the traditional sense and wasn't what families and students expected, they're still celebrated.

A second massive virtual graduation hosted by the Lebron James Family Foundation also took place Saturday to honor Americas High School class of 2020.

