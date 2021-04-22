Early childhood development program coming to Rockingham

North Carolina's largest child early-development program will be able to support 116 children in Rockingham County.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — North Carolina's largest early-child development program is expanding into Rockingham County.

Guilford Child Development announced plans Thursday to open shop in the next few months, providing home visitation services and a new center.

Rockingham's population, predominantly a rural area, is more spread out and has less access to early childhood development programs like Head Start or Early Head Start, GCD CEO Maria Layne-Stevens said. She hopes the home visitations and new center will help fill the childhood development gap in the area.

"We will be supporting the development of young children ages 0-3 and their families to promote integrated educational skills needed to succeed in school and in life." Layne-Stevens said.