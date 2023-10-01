GCS mom buys space heaters for Madison Elementary School after noticing heating problems

A Madison Elementary school mom raises questions about the below-average temperatures inside a GCS elementary school before taking matters into her own hands.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford county mom says she's worried about her son and other classmates.

She said his school didn't have heat or running water.

WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey shared what she found when she walked into a classroom at Madison Elementary.

When Selena Reveron stepped into her son's classroom last Wednesday, she immediately knew something was wrong.

Below average temperatures, and the stale smell of sitting water.

That's when Reveron started asking questions before reaching out to News 2.

"I actually walked into the classroom and was like wow it's really cold in here. and I [said] 'hey' what's going on?, Guilford County School parent, Selena Reveron questioned.

Reveron's son is a student at Madison Elementary. She says her son's classroom was in bad condition at to beginning of the Spring semester.

"What caught my attention was the Guilford county maintenance trucks, every day I dropped my son off. There were like three or four trucks outside," Reveron continued.

So, Reveron did what any parent would do. She went to see it for herself.

"I started talking to my son and asking him questions," Reveron said. "I asked other parents if they had any complaints. I talked to the teachers to see what was going on. I knew it was so cold in there that the kids were wearing their outer ware inside."

It was so cold in her son's classroom, she decided to do something about it.

"I actually went and bought some space heaters for his classroom to try and help with the situation. I took them up there, and that's what they are actually using now," Reveron explained.

However, according to Reveron, there are more issues at Madison Elementary than just the heat.

Burst pipes, Mold, Broken ceiling tiles, and water damage.

"I want transparency, and if we entrust you with our children for certain hours of the day, I want to make sure they are in a building that is functioning and safe for them," Reveron said.

Guilford County Schools said they're almost done fixing the water issues and burst pipe.

They also say they treated the mold and replaced the ceiling tiles.

The district said the problems at Madison Elementary are among 62 repair projects that began the day after Christmas.

As for the heat problems, the school district sent out the following statement.