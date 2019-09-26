GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's an app that's supposed to help parents track their child's school bus. Guilford County Schools (GCS) introduced the app at the start of this school year. Many families hoped it would help with the various problems currently plaguing the district, like late buses due to a bus driver shortage.

Some parents have reported that the bus sometimes does not show up and they have had to leave work to take their children to school. Parents hoped the app rollout would help but many of them said they have not been able to use it.

That's because the app is still in the test phase. Use of the app to track school buses is only available to buses going to and from Allen Jay Elementary and Johnson Street Global Studies.

"I needed this app to get going, I need it," said Teresa Barber who has three children who attend Guilford County schools. She has had the misfortune of having her son's school bus show up late or not at all a number of times. She says the app would help her plan better or take action sooner if the bus doesn't show up at a designated time.

"I've had a few frustrating instances in the past where we'll stand out in the rain for 10,15, 20 minutes waiting for a bus that was 10 to 15 minutes late. We need this app, the kids need this app, the parents need this app," added Barber.

Another GCS parent said while the app would be a great addition to help parents out, the problems with the school districts transportation woes are deep.

"Yesterday, I waited and waited and waited and they said 'OK there's a second bus coming' and I waited. The second bus did come, but it didn't come down and then up the street. It turned around and left," said Rebecca Renteria who has a son at a GCS school.

Renteria complained that on a number of occasions she has called the transportation department but not been able to speak to anyone.

"We have to get this fixed. The other side of it is that while I don't mind if you're inconveniencing me as a parent, but if it disrupts my child's day, that is impacting their education.

RELATED: 'Here Comes The Bus!' Guilford County Parents Could Track Where And When Their Child's School Bus Will Arrive This Year

GCS says it is working to fill 35 bus driver vacancies but low pay and extensive certification appear to be deterring a quicker the hiring process.

Meanwhile, Winston Salem Forsyth County schools rolled out the 'Here Comes The Bus' app in 2017.

They say it's been working well for them so far with the exception of one area.

The app can't track buses on multiple routes. Something that's needed because of some driver shortage and substitutions in the district.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: 'They Need to Figure it Out' | Mom Says School Principal Picked Up 8th Grader After Bus Was a No-Show

RELATED: 'I Get It, There's Going To Be Challenges' | Guilford County Schools Working To Iron Out Bus Issues

RELATED: 'Why Leave Her?' 1st Grader Told To Get Off School Bus at the Wrong Stop, Stranger Security Guard Saves Lost Child

RELATED: Bus Drivers For Guilford County Schools Unhappy They Won't Get Pay Bump

RELATED: 'Everyone in the Bus was So Worried.' Davie County Driver Dies During Route, Students Take Control of School Bus

RELATED: Drifting Driver: Guilford County Schools Bus Caught on Camera Crossing the Center Line

RELATED: You're Driving. You Need To Know This About School Buses When Stop Arm is Out

RELATED: QUIZ: How Well Do You Know School Bus Safety Laws?