Here's which Triad school districts are requiring masks

Many school districts in the Triad area are reinstating mask mandates as COVID-19 numbers are rising.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Many school systems in the Triad are deciding what their mask policies will be for the upcoming school year. Some districts are requiring masks. Others are making them optional. Find your school district in this alphabetically ordered list.

Alamance-Burlington Schools - Masks Required

Alamance-Burlington School System board voted Monday to require students and staff to wear masks for the upcoming school year.

The superintendent recommended keeping masks in schools based on the Centers for Disease Control's latest guidelines, and the board voted 4-3 in favor of keeping masks.

Davidson County Schools - Masks Optional

The Davidson County Schools voted Monday night to make masks optional for teachers and students in schools. However, students and staff are required to wear face coverings in all group transportation including buses, vans, driver’s education, cars. etc. due to the inability to layer additional prevention measures such as ventilation and social distancing.

Guilford County Schools - Masks Required

Guilford County Schools announced July 27 in favor of the mask mandate requirement for everyone on campus. The Board of Education voted 6-3 to approve the mask requirement.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras recommends students and staff who are not fully vaccinated participate in mandatory COVID-19 testing if they play sports or do any other high-risk extracurricular activities.

The district will be keeping track of the vaccination statuses of all employees, student-athletes, coaches and students participating in high-risk, after-school activities.

According to GCS's lawyers, the district can ask the students because they are participating in voluntary activities. GCS can ask employees for their vaccination status because they are an employer.

Randolph County Schools - Masks Optional

Randolph County school board members voted to get rid of a mask requirement in schools during a July 19 night meeting. The board agreed unanimously that it was up to teachers and students to decide if they want to wear a mask.

The resolution means masks will be optional for students and staff, even for those who are not vaccinated.

Stokes County Schools - Masks Optional

Stokes County school board members also voted against the mask mandate. Instead, masks will be optional for students and staff.

"This motion will start the school year by informing parents about the benefits of vaccination and masking, and the consequences of not being fully vaccinated and not wearing a mask, but leaving the decision up to individual employees and adults, and the parents or guardians of minor children," the school board said in a Facebook post.

Stokes County Schools officials said they will continue to work with the health department to further evaluate trends.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools - Masks Required

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education voted last week to approve the mask mandate for students, staff and visitors. The mask mandate is for those 5 years old and older. School board members said they will reassess the mask mandate at the end of the first ten weeks.

What the CDC is saying:

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to rise.

The CDC also recommends indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

A snapshot of COVID-19 in North Carolina:

Labs confirmed nearly 2,200 cases on Monday - about 1,000 less than the previous day. However, those cases make up 10.6% of total cases, which is double the state's target of 5% or lower, to know the spread is slowing.