Andrews High School in High Point is giving students the opportunity to learn about aviation.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some Guilford County Students are getting a head start in the aviation industry, and with Boom Supersonic coming to Greensboro, they could land a job real close to home.

From taking a spin on flight simulators to learning the ins and outs of the entire airplane. The Aviation Academy at Andrews High School is impressive. It attracts students from across the county.

By the time many of them graduate, they'll be more than qualified for almost any job in the field.

Today we went out to Andrews High School in High Point to learn more about their Aviation Academy.

Christopher Comer has years of experience as a licensed airplane mechanic and now is an instructor in the Aviation Academy.

"We do everything aviation, we teach piloting, we teach aircraft maintenance and construction, only about 20% of the curriculum is piloting, 80% is maintenance and construction because that's what's needed here in Guilford County."

Andrews High School's Aviation Academy is all about prepping kids for the future, but who says they can't have fun and chase their dreams along the way?

Johnathan Evans is a 9th grader at Andrews, he loves every part of his day-to-day in the Academy.

"Everything that goes into flying, building, and repairing a plane is just phenomenal."

Mahima Sachan is also a 9th grader at Andrews, she says the Academy has her one step closer to achieving her dreams.