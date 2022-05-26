High Point University students learn in London

Programs at High Point University are bringing history into real-time, as staff takes students overseas.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University Students and staff participated in the Global Experience and ‘Maymester’ programs that sent them to London for hands-on learning.

Students and staff from the School of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences and the Hayworth School of Arts Design participated in the experience.

“I’m so glad I took this course at HPU and experienced Shakespeare’s England with my friends and professors,” said student Emmie D’Amico. “The amount of great theater I got to see and the quality of the workshops I got to participate in was so much higher than I could have accomplished on my own.”

The associate professor of theater, Jay Putnam, ran the global experience course that studied Shakespeare for two weeks.

A second group stayed for four weeks. The assistant professor of history, Dr. Amanda Allen, explored with 20 students, visiting places like Westminster Abbey and the Tower of London. Those students will then spend another four weeks in London to learn more about the history of London after the spring semester is over.

Allen said students gain a better understanding of the history by seeing it in person.

“All of this is important for students to conceptualize the history I teach in my class,” Allen said. “One of my students shared that this trip made her relate to the subject much more because she can really imagine what it was like to live during that time.”

They will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee honoring her 70 years on the throne when they return.