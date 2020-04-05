HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University announced it will honor its Class of 2020 through a virtual Commencement ceremony, Monday morning.

The Commencement will take place on Saturday, May 9 at 9 a.m.

High Point University said the virtual Commencement ceremony will feature a pomp and circumstance introduction, a bagpiper, the National Anthem performed by HPU’s Dr. Marc Ashley Foster, chair of the department of music, an invocation by HPU’s Rev. Preston Davis, minister to the university, Words of Commencement by President Nido Qubein, and the awarding of degrees featuring a slide of each student.

“We are experiencing unprecedented times, but that cannot stop us from honoring our seniors for their hard work and dedication over the last four years,” said HPU President Nido Qubein. “While it won’t be the same as HPU’s traditional Commencement ceremony on Roberts Lawn, we are here for our seniors and will honor them during this special time.”

The university said an in-person Commencement ceremony is being planned for August to gather together.

The university said its Office of Alumni Engagement will provide seniors with a Virtual Life Skills Series, a program created exclusively for the Class of 2020.

The virtual Commencement ceremony can be accessed through the university’s webpage.

