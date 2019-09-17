HIGH POINT, N.C. — The focus will be on building a community of first-generation students going to college but that’s not all. The University is planning to give $700 million in scholarships for first-generation students, diversity, academic excellence and for veterans.

The University also announced $300 million in new construction. The construction jobs will help build a new library, academic building, admissions center, and even a Division I ice hockey facility. The University is also proposing the start of a School of Nursing.

HPU also plans to form a Town and Gown Think Tank. The University will work with local leaders to ensure the City of High Point and High Point University continue to thrive together.

"It is amazing what we are capable of when we put our mind to it," says HPU President Nido Qubein. "At HPU, we are preparing students for the world as it is going to be, and we are continuing to grow at a momentum that is not often seen in higher education. We look forward to building on that momentum and further broadening our impact locally, nationally and on a global scale."

Already undergraduate enrollment has increased since 2005 from 1,450 to 5,200.

