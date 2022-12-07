HPU recognized nationally on list of 'Best Colleges' for the sixth time

High Point University received more honors this year, including Best Career Services and Best Run Colleges.

HIGH POINT, N.C.

High Point University is once again recognized by The Princeton Review as one of the best colleges in America.

HPU is featured in "The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition" with more honors than ever before. This is the sixth year the school has been named in The Princeton Review rankings, which are based on positive feedback from students, parents, and higher education leaders across the country.

The university is recognized in "Best Southeastern Colleges" and in numerous Top 20 categories, putting HPU in the top 5% of schools nationally for:

Best-Run Colleges

Best Career Services

Most Beautiful Campus

Most Active Student Government

Best College Dorms

Best Campus Food

The university also ranked in the Top 50 in the nation in the following distinctions:

Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Game Design

Best Student Support and Counseling Services

HPU's national recognition shows in the success of graduates by preparing them for the world.

The National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) standards show 98% of the class of 2021 were employed or furthering their education within 180 days of graduating, 16 points higher than the national average.

HPU has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as:

the No. 1 Regional College in the South for a decade

No. 1 Most Innovative for seven consecutive years

National Top 30 Best First-Year Experiences

Best Undergraduate Teaching in the Regional Colleges South

the Best Value Schools in the Regional Colleges South