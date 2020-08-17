Historic first day of school in the books, and you looked great!

Check out these photos of cool Triad kids on the first day of school during a pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday was a first of school for the books! A lot of students took on remote learning and conquered the day -- even with system glitches for much of the morning. Other students had to navigate returning to classrooms while staying socially distant.

Whatever your Back-2-School plan, we sent out the call for first day of school pictures and videos and you delivered. Check out these cool kids on a historic first day of school.

McKenzie is all masked up as she heads off to her first day of first grade!

Brooklyn is all geared up for the first day of 10th grade at Christ the Cornerstone Academy-- social distance-style, of course!

Eight-year-old Austin looks excited to be starting third grade in Mr. Meeks' class at Sedalia! We hope there's pizza for lunch today since it's your favorite food.

Scotlyn is starting first grade with her biggest little fan, Ryleigh, right by her side.

Check out these other cool photos of Triad kids on their first day of school!

