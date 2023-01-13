Honk, honk! Safe driving scholarship video contest for high school seniors

Alliance Insurance Services is awarding three students who can produce the best videos on the dangers of distracted driving.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In recognition of April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Alliance Insurance Services is giving Triad high school seniors a chance to earn scholarships for college. The company will award three students who can produce the best videos on the dangers of distracted driving.

Christopher Cook is the president of the organization. He said teen drivers are nearly three times more likely than adults to die in an automobile crash.

“Distracted Driving Awareness Month is an awareness campaign put on not only by the highway patrol but by the insurance industry to bring awareness to our drivers on the road about paying attention,” Cook said. “Not using your phone or other distracted types of driving including reading newspapers and putting on makeup and eating and all the things that we do in our cars."



Though a serious subject, Cook said the submissions should be fun.

“Talking about all the things that can go wrong in a vehicle isn't a laughter kind of moment usually, but we can all use a little laugher for our souls, but I hope that they can make me smile while still addressing a very serious topic that is important to us all."



First place will get $1,750, second place will receive $900, and third place will earn a $350 scholarship.

Video submissions can be up to three minutes in length and must be submitted by March 31. The winners will be announced during the first week of April.

Video submissions should be emailed to Kaylea Hardman at kaylea@myallianceinsurance.com.