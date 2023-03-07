A student was caught with a gun after walking through an unauthorized door, GCS explains how

Guilford County School officials said the student entered the building with a gun through a door propped open with a pencil at Dudley High School.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're learning new details about how a gun got into Dudley High School last Tuesday.

Guilford County Schools previously said a student brought the gun in through an unauthorized door that didn't have one of the school's body scanners at the entrance.

Tuesday the district confirmed the entrance used to get the gun into the school had been propped open with a pencil.

Guilford County Schools did not say who propped the door open.

Three weeks ago a camera system was installed at Dudley High School to detect when a door is propped open, alerting school administrators and SROs via text about the door.

The district's director of emergency management said the staff was not notified about the propped door a week ago and the student with the gun was found by a vigilant staff member patrolling the halls.

Right now, we do not know why the new technology did not work, but the school district does want to emphasize that no one was injured.

Guilford County Schools released the following statement after the gun was confiscated:

Guilford County Schools takes the safety of students and staff seriously and deploys multiple strategies to honor our commitment to safety, including encouraging people to say something when they see something suspicious. We want to emphasize that any threat to students and staff are handled with the utmost seriousness. We encourage parents and community members to have conversations with students and each other about the severity of children gaining access to weapons and the consequences they face if they are found on educational property.

