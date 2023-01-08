I Am A Queen hosts 15th Annual Free Back to School Supply Drive on Saturday

This year, the National Retail Federation expects families to spend on average $890 on back-to-school items. I Am A Queen is helping Triad students prepare.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The start of a new school year is just weeks away for many Triad students. School supplies can be a financial strain on some families. This year, the National Retail Federation expects families to spend on average $890 on back-to-school items. Several Triad organizations are stepping up to help ease the financial burden.

Shaunielle Foster is the Vice President of I Am A Queen. Foster said the nonprofit works with girls ages 10-18 on self-esteem and leadership development. Saturday, August 5 the group will host its 15th Annual Back to School Supply Drive.

“We can expect phenomenal outreach,” Foster said. “We’ve partnered with other nonprofits in the area and we’re going to have free school supplies for our children. We do encourage the parents to bring out the children to be able to receive a backpack full of supplies.

The drive will be held at the Windsor Recreation Center in Greensboro from 10 am until supplies last. Foster said families do not have to live in Greensboro to receive supplies. Items in the backpacks include pencils, pens, paper, notebooks, and more.

“We want to make an impact in the community and make it a little easier for our teachers and students to have an active and productive academic year,” Foster said. “This year we’re returning to inside because in the past due to COVID we had to do a drive-thru. Families would drive up through the parking lot to receive their school supplies. "