GREENSBORO, N.C. — There’s a lot you can do with an art brush and a few buckets of paint!

High school students at Northern Guilford painted parking spaces for back-to-school. However, the project had to do a lot more than just claiming a parking space. Students helped raise money for the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA). The donations will help teachers get supplies for their classrooms.

We saw plenty of creative parking spaces including one from a student named Anna that reads, “If you’re looking at this I’m late.” Well, Anna, we hope you’ll always be on time! Other creative parking spaces included a crime scene, the North Carolina flag, music, and words of inspiration.

