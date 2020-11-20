NC parents upset about required in-person exams

A group of parents is so upset by this they started a petition . It now has more than 1,600 signatures. One of the things really getting people fired up is that for high schoolers, these tests count for 20 percent of their grade. So skipping them would have a huge impact.

"There is nothing standard about a pandemic and so standardizing testing during this time seems out of touch with reality. And in person, many of parents chose a virtual option knowing they would be safe at home, and to be told now they have to go in for a data point, seems ridiculous," mom Susan Book said.



The state sent a letter to every superintendent basically saying their hands are tied because the federal government is requiring these tests. And they have to be in person because: "inconsistent access to the test and the administration procedures would yield inequities in the students' experiences. These differences could skew any outcomes, misrepresenting student performance, achievement, and growth."